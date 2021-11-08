Leah Groth

Paulina Porizkova Praises Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Silver Roots' and Urges More Representation for Aging Women
Article
"She makes me feel like I'm not a freak for aging."
Advertisement
Iskra Lawrence Calls Out Retouching Apps: 'This Is Your Reminder to Never Compare Yourself to Anyone Else'
Video
"These apps are damaging to our body image and mental health," the model said in her latest Instagram video.
The star reveals how and why she got sober in an attempt to shatter the stigma surrounding alcoholism.
The 56-year-old actress and model is soaking up "sea and sun" in her latest picture.
Iskra Lawrence Opens Up About Weight Gain in New Instagram Post: 'We Are All So Much More Than Our Bodies'
Video
"When all we see is weight gain we negate all the life we've lived," the 31-year-old model and mother said.
Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude on Instagram and Claps Back When a Commenter Says She's 'Starving for Attention'
Video
"Us middle-aged women need to announce ourselves. Bang our fists on the table and shout I'm here," the 56-year-old model said.