Leah Groth

With decades of experience as a health, wellness, and fitness journalist, Leah Groth has one mission: To help you become the healthiest version of yourself. A Los Angeles native currently based in Philadelphia, her bylines appear in a number of magazines and websites, including Shape, Glamour, Forbes Health, Reader's Digest, Everyday Health, Byrdie, CBS News, and Verywell. When she isn't writing, she can be found exploring the east coast with her husband and two children. But most of the time, she is writing.
Paulina Porizkova Praises Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Silver Roots' and Urges More Representation for Aging Women
Article
"She makes me feel like I'm not a freak for aging."
Iskra Lawrence Calls Out Retouching Apps: 'This Is Your Reminder to Never Compare Yourself to Anyone Else'
Video
"These apps are damaging to our body image and mental health," the model said in her latest Instagram video.
Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Sobriety With 'Unrecognizable' Photo on Instagram
Video
The star reveals how and why she got sober in an attempt to shatter the stigma surrounding alcoholism.
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Abs in New Bikini Photo on Instagram
Video
The 56-year-old actress and model is soaking up "sea and sun" in her latest picture.
Iskra Lawrence Opens Up About Weight Gain in New Instagram Post: 'We Are All So Much More Than Our Bodies'
Video
"When all we see is weight gain we negate all the life we've lived," the 31-year-old model and mother said.
Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude on Instagram and Claps Back When a Commenter Says She's 'Starving for Attention'
Video
"Us middle-aged women need to announce ourselves. Bang our fists on the table and shout I'm here," the 56-year-old model said.
Ronda Rousey Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo and Calls Out the Stigma Around Nursing in Public
Video
The former UFC champion gets real about breastfeeding in public places.
Olivia Wilde Poses Topless for New Body Positive Skincare Campaign: 'I Love My Body Now More Than I Ever Have'
Video
The 37-year-old actress and director wants to spread a message about self-love.
Halsey Gets Real About Postpartum Bodies in New Instagram Pics: 'I Will Never Have My Pre-Baby Body Back'
Video
By sharing the photos, singer Halsey hopes to shatter the "illusion" that bodies don't change after a baby.
11 COVID Signs and Symptoms in People of All Ages—Even if You've Been Vaccinated
Video
Is headache an indicator? What about fatigue? Here's what to know about how the infection presents itself.
Allergies Vs. COVID-19: Here's How to Tell the Difference
Video
There's a bit of overlap between the two. Here's how to know what's going on.
Pulse Oximeters May Be Helpful For People With COVID-19—Here's What to Know Before You Buy One
Video
The at-home device can be useful for monitoring coronavirus symptoms, along with other respiratory conditions.
Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 After 'Long and Arduous Battle With Cancer'
Video
Famous rockers have come out in droves to share their condolences.
Britney Spears' Abs Are on Full Display In Her Newest Workout Video
Video
"My normal yoga and weights routine always gets me going!"
'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's Hand Impaled in 'Terrible' Accident—Here's What Happened
Video
It happened while the celebrity baker was bowling at home with his family.
More Than 200,000 Deaths Due Coronavirus in the US—Here's Everything You Need to Know
Video
We've reached a tragic milestone, but the crisis isn't over. Here's how to protect yourself and others.
Coronavirus Symptoms vs Cold: How Do They Compare?
Video
They're super similar in some ways—and very different in others.
What Is Xeomin? Gwyneth Paltrow Uses the Anti-Wrinkle Injectable That's 'Cleaner' Than Botox
Video
The medication doesn't contain "unnecessary proteins"—here's what that means.
A TikTok User Says Aspirin Face Masks Got Rid of Her Acne—But How Safe Is This?
Video
Maybe stick to using the aspirin for your headaches.
What Is Implicit Bias? How Your Unconscious Beliefs Affect Others—And Why It's Important to Recognize Them
Video
You may still be doing damage, even if you don't intend to.
'Soft' Bat Ticks Have Been Found in New Jersey—Here's What You Need to Know
Video
You don't have to worry about Lyme disease with these ticks, but they can still pose a threat to humans.
What Does it Mean to Be Non-Binary? Experts Explain the Gender Identity
Video
There are many more ways to identify than just male or female.
What Does it Mean to Be Cisgender? Here's What Experts Say
Video
Plus how to check your cis-privilege and be a transgender ally.
Coronavirus Fecal Transmission: Why Flushing the Toilet Might Spread the Virus
Video
That's in addition to passing via droplets from coughs and sneezes, and possibly even blood.
What Does it Mean to Identify as Transgender? Here's What Experts Want You to Know
Video
FYI: Someone's gender can be different from their sex.
