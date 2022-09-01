Title: OB/GYN Education: University of Jordan, Wayne State University Expertise: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal Fetal Medicine

Board-certified by the American board in Obstetrics and Gynecology and maternal-Fetal Medicine

Awarded the Arthur G. Seski/Chairman's Award for Overall Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Awarded the Sidney F. Bottoms Award for Excellence in Research

Mayo Clinic Academy of Educational Excellence for excellence in education research and dissemination

Experience Layan Alrahmani, MD, is an OB/GYN, Assistant Professor, and Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist with a focus on the care of high-risk pregnancies. She specializes in diagnostic fetal ultrasound, fetal diagnostic procedures, and maternal disease. Dr. Alrahmani is passionate about utilizing contemporary technology and social media as education and mentorship tools. She serves on a number of committees and task forces across the country including Vice-Chair of the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Communications Committee and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Vaccine Confidence Social Media Ambassador.

Education Dr. Alrahmani received her medical degree from the University of Jordan. She completed her fellowship in Maternal Fetal Medicine at Mayo Clinic and in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wayne State University. Dr. Alrahmani is double board-certified by the American board in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine.