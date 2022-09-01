Freelance writer focusing on mental health, parenting, and identity

Published in The New York Times, Washington Post, Self, and more

Experience

Lauren Rowello is a freelance journalist who explores issues around mental health, parenting, trans and queer identity, relationships, and more recently, COVID-19. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Self, Marie Claire, Health, and various other national publications.

With lived experience about many of the topics they cover, Rowello is a passionate reporter whose work underlines the need for accessibility and affirmation.

As a writer, I seek to use my own authenticity and passion for research to help readers discover more about themselves and other people. I truly believe that the more we understand about our human experience and each other, the better the world will become.

Education

Rowello has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with an undergraduate and post-baccalaureate education that focused on trauma and queer identity. Their research also explored intersections of those topics with spirituality and religious traumas.