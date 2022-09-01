Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, book author, speaker, and entrepreneur. She has been practicing dietetics since 2004, and has worked in a wide variety of settings. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, a master's degree in clinical nutrition from Rush University, and she completed her dietetic internship through the Rush University Medical Center system in Chicago. Lauren has been featured in a wide variety of media outlets, including Verywell Fit, Health and SHAPE, and is a regular contributor to EatingWell, VeryWell Health, and many more outlets, while also being a member of the Medical Review Board for Eat This, Not That. Lauren lives in Charleston, South Carolina with her husband and young daughter. They take advantage of everything the Lowcountry has to offer, and they are always up for an oyster roast or a sunset cruise around the Charleston harbor.