Kyrollis Attalla, MD, is a Urologic Oncologist in New York City. Dr. Attalla specializes in treating prostate, bladder, kidney, adrenal, testicular, penile, and upper tract urothelial cancers. In addition to his areas of urologic expertise, Dr. Attalla is knowledgeable of robotic, laparoscopic, endoscopic, and open surgical techniques. He also conducts research on immunogenomic predictors of response to immunotherapy in bladder and kidney cancer and aims to characterize these responses on a genomic and molecular level. Dr. Attalla received a combined B.S/M.D in addition to his medical degree from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed a general surgery internship and urological surgery residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where he served as Chief Resident. He received highly advanced specialty training in complex open, laparoscopic and robotic surgery during his time in the Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine. Dr. Attalla is a member of the American Urological Association, Society of Urologic Oncology, and American Society of Clinical Oncology.