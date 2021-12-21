Kristine Thomason

Everything from slick shoes to on-the-go gear.
Advertisement
Latex? Lambskin? Flavored? Shopping for condoms can be overwhelming thanks to so many different options. Here's our condom shopping guide to help you pick the best condom for you.
Sorry, this egg-shaped stone can't improve your sex life.
Never climaxed? It's not as unusual as it may sound.
Her latest video is raising awareness about the shocking number of women sexually assaulted on college campuses.
Here's how to help a friend who's way too hard on herself.
Here's what you need to know about pelvic floor dysfunction.
Advertisement
But we should be eating even more. Here are five reasons to add extra servings of seafood to your diet.
You may have a condition called Raynaud's.
Here's what you need to know about pelvic floor dysfunction.
But we should be eating even more. Here are five reasons to add extra servings of seafood to your diet.
You may have a condition called Raynaud's.
Every guy should take his health into his own hands, literally.
From easier cramps to a heavier flow to more PMS mood swings, here's a guide on what to expect decade by decade—and when a change to your cycle might be a sign of something serious.
Advertisement
Chafing, itching, soreness, pain—exercise can do a number on this delicate body area. Here's how to make your gym routine friendlier for your lady flower.
Forcing women to pay out of pocket for oral contraceptives will hurt those who rely on the Pill for health reasons, the actress wrote in a powerful New York Times essay.
Menstruation is a sign of a "highly toxic" lifestyle, one explains, and another says she never felt better than when her flow disappeared. We asked top ob-gyns to weigh in.
Good news: You can stop stressing about what you find down there.
Is your computer or phone use hurting your eyes? Here are the symptoms of eye strain and tips for cutting down on your exposure to blue light with lifestyle changes, filters, and glasses.
Progress beyond the basics with these advanced variations of classic yoga poses.
49 mental tricks to help you drop pounds and slim down
Advertisement
It'll help you find the workouts you want, at the most convenient locations.
These moves target your back, arms, and chest for a sculpted upper bod.
New research suggests a healthy sex life could lead to better engagement at work.
The actress shared an inspiring video of her dance cardio workout on Instagram.
All proceeds go to I Am That Girl, a nonprofit that encourages girls to be exactly who they are.
Haylie Duff, host of The Real Girl's Kitchen on Cooking Channel, serves up easy-to-make holiday side dishes that are packed with flavor.
A Food & Wine editor shares his go-to tricks for overnight oats, cauliflower rice, baked hard-shell tacos, and steaming veggies when you don't have a steamer.
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.