Kristin McGee

Kristin McGee is a leading yoga and Pilates instructor and healthy lifestyle expert based in New York City. Find her favorite moves and latest inspiration at health.com/kristin.
4 Exercises to Rebuild Your Core After Diastasis Recti
Video
Pilates instructor Kristin McGee shares the moves she's using to heal from diastasis recti after the birth of her twins.
Advertisement
Blast Fat With These Yoga Poses
Article
Slim down with these calorie-torching yoga moves.
3 Yoga Poses for Better Balance
Article
Yoga's secret perk? Better balance. Here's how to build a strong foundation while you get bendy.
How to Shape Your Waist With Yoga
Article
You don't have a love-hate relationship with side flab—you want it gone. Here, the moves that help you nix it for good.
Do This Yoga Pose to Make Cellulite Disappear
Article
Don't like the look of those little bumps? Discover the easy sequence that will send them packing.
5 Ways to Make Yourself Work Out When You Really Don't Want to
Article
As the temperatures drop, you may be tempted to slack off on your workout routine. But don't! You'll definitely feel better after breaking a sweat. Try these motivational tricks.
3 Ways to Beat a Bad Mood With Yoga
Article
For those days when you just can't seem to shake a bad mood.
Advertisement
3 Steps to Perk Up Your Posture
Article
Prove you're no slouch: Stretch taller and look leaner with this back-sparing yoga routine.
3 Moves to Help Relieve Menstrual Cramps
Article
A few yoga poses can alleviate the pain of cramps—and help avoid packing on a few period pounds.
3 Ways to Beat a Bad Mood With Yoga
Article
For those days when you just can't seem to shake a bad mood.
3 Steps to Perk Up Your Posture
Article
Prove you're no slouch: Stretch taller and look leaner with this back-sparing yoga routine.
3 Moves to Help Relieve Menstrual Cramps
Article
A few yoga poses can alleviate the pain of cramps—and help avoid packing on a few period pounds.
6 Ways to Make Losing Weight Less of a Downer
Article
Let's face it: Trying to eat healthier and move more can sometimes feel like a drag. Here's how to change your mindset.
5 Yoga Mistakes Even Non-Newbies Make
Video
It's sometimes challenging to stay committed to the practice and to keep improving. If you feel like you're not making any progress lately, one of these 5 things could be holding you back.
Advertisement
3 Ways to Stay Active on Vacation Without Working Out
Article
Worried about gaining weight on vacation? Here's how get in a healthy amount of activity—without packing your resistance bands.
5 Common Yoga Mistakes Beginners Make
Video
It's very important for someone embarking on a yoga practice to learn how to do the postures correctly and with proper form and alignment. Here are some common mistakes beginners make when they start yoga.
Kristin McGee: Strong Hips and Thighs in Just 10 Minutes a Day
Article
If you get stressed during the holidays because it seems harder and harder to find time to work out, don't panic--do a quickie! Really, all you need is 10 minutes a day to maintain your fitness. Studies have proven it can actually be more beneficial to your metabolism to do shorter, harder workouts. I developed 10-12 minute workouts on my app because I know psychologically anyone can commit to 10 minutes a day.
Kristin McGee: The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up
Article
In my last video blog for News & Views, I showed you how to get strong sleek triceps with a strength training move. If you don't have any weights at home or are travelling, here's a great move you can do using just your own body weight. The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up is super effective for toning the back of the arm and it also slims the sides and waist at the same time.
Kristin McGee: How to Tighten Up Those Triceps
Article
Kristin McGee: Strengthen Your Thighs With Eagle Pose
Article
Eagle pose is one of my favorite yoga poses for sculpting and toning the inner thighs. This move not only gives us svelte inner thighs, legs and buttocks, it also releases tension in the upper back and shoulder region--one more area that tends to tighten up to brace against colder temps and massive obligations.
Kristin McGee: A Yoga Burpee That Builds Strength
Article
It seems as Fall approaches there is one holiday after another! From Halloween to New Year's, there are not only more temptations of delicious foods; but also less time to fit in a workout. My solution to battling the bulge during this hectic, food filled time of year is to get in a shorter, more intense workout that can keep us sane, strong and lean.
Advertisement
Kristin McGee: How to Tone Your Abs, Hips, and Waist
Article
Here's one of my all time favorite Pilates exercises, the Criss-Cross, for toning the abdominals, hips and waist. You may don your Fall sweaters soon; but that doesn't mean you want to lose your sexy abs. Do this move to keep your midsection toned and feel sexy all year long.
Kristin McGee: Get Svelte Thighs With This Easy Move
Article
It's a countdown to Wanderlust in the City at Pier 63 in NYC from 1-6 P.M. on Sunday, September 9th. Here's why Svelte is an important part of my daily fitness regime and featured on my latest DVD, S3: Strong, Sexy and Svelte.
Kristin McGee: How to Get Sexy Arms
Article
Pilates is the perfect form of exercise for woman's bodies. It targets all our "trouble spots" lower abs, inner thighs, hips, buttocks and waist. Having a strong inner core makes us feel confident.
Get Toned Thighs and More
Article
Inner thighs can be hard to firm up, but this series gets the job done...with a fun side benefit.
Magic Yoga Move: Instant Tension Tamer
Article
Bid holiday frazzle bye-bye with this stress-stopping series of poses.
Magic Yoga Move: The Pose That Fights Colds
Article
Boost your immunity big-time with this stay-healthy series.
Magic Yoga Move: Bye-Bye, Belly Bloat!
Article
Flatten your tummy and feel better with this simple series.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com