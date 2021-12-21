Kristin McGee

It's very important for someone embarking on a yoga practice to learn how to do the postures correctly and with proper form and alignment. Here are some common mistakes beginners make when they start yoga.
If you get stressed during the holidays because it seems harder and harder to find time to work out, don't panic--do a quickie! Really, all you need is 10 minutes a day to maintain your fitness. Studies have proven it can actually be more beneficial to your metabolism to do shorter, harder workouts. I developed 10-12 minute workouts on my app because I know psychologically anyone can commit to 10 minutes a day.
In my last video blog for News & Views, I showed you how to get strong sleek triceps with a strength training move. If you don't have any weights at home or are travelling, here's a great move you can do using just your own body weight. The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up is super effective for toning the back of the arm and it also slims the sides and waist at the same time.
Eagle pose is one of my favorite yoga poses for sculpting and toning the inner thighs. This move not only gives us svelte inner thighs, legs and buttocks, it also releases tension in the upper back and shoulder region--one more area that tends to tighten up to brace against colder temps and massive obligations.
It seems as Fall approaches there is one holiday after another! From Halloween to New Year's, there are not only more temptations of delicious foods; but also less time to fit in a workout. My solution to battling the bulge during this hectic, food filled time of year is to get in a shorter, more intense workout that can keep us sane, strong and lean.
Here's one of my all time favorite Pilates exercises, the Criss-Cross, for toning the abdominals, hips and waist. You may don your Fall sweaters soon; but that doesn't mean you want to lose your sexy abs. Do this move to keep your midsection toned and feel sexy all year long.