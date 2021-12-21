Kristin Canning
These Are the 16 Best High-Waisted Workout Leggings That Flatter Any Shape—and Never, Ever Fall Down
Article
They're ridiculously comfortable, too.
Stressed About Your Salary, Debt, or Spending Habits? Here's What to Know About Financial Anxiety
Video
Between a global pandemic and skyrocketing inflation, making ends meet and staying out of debt is no small challenge for Americans. Here's how to deal with money stress.
15 Masturbation Techniques From Real Women
Video
At home or at work, in bed or on the couch, with a vibrator or without—every women has her own way of pleasuring herself, and to prove the point, these 17 totally candid ladies opened up about their favorite solo sex style.
No, Mike Pence Didn't Have Pink Eye—But Here Are 12 Causes of Red Eyes You Should Know About
Video
If the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, bloodshot eyes are the mirrors of your health, letting you know that something's going on either with your eyes themselves or in another part of your body.
9 Causes of Vaginal Pain
Gallery
Your vagina is supposed to bring you pleasure—not feel sore, swollen, itchy, burning, or angry with pain. We've rounded up all the possible reasons your private parts are hurting, plus how to go back to feeling good again.
The 7 Best Creams for Eczema, According to Dermatologists
Article
Struggling with eczema on your face and hands? Soothe dry, irritated skin with these doctor-approved moisturizers.
4 Signs You Should See Another Doctor for a Second Opinion
Video
Should you see a different doc? Here's how to tell.
Yes, There Are 11 Different Types of Orgasms. Here's How to Have Each
Gallery
From clitoral orgasms to nipple orgasms to some orgasms even we have never heard of (but can't wait to try out), here are all the kinds of orgasms the female body is capable of—plus how to experience them more often.
9 Signs It's More Serious Than the Common Cold
Gallery
You likely already know the signs of a cold—runny nose, congestion, sneezing, cough—but how do you know it's just a run-of-the-mill illness and not something more serious? Here, doctors explain how to tell if you have the common cold or something that requires a little more medical attention, such as the flu, strep throat, meningitis, or mono.
These Are the Best Walking Workouts, According to Fitness Experts
Video
A walking workout can do everything from improve your health to help you lose weight to make you happier. Three fitness pros share just how to make that happen.
9 Surprising Health Benefits of Citrus Fruit
Gallery
They deliver more than just vitamin C! Here are the many ways nutrient-packed citrus can benefit your health.
The Colorectal Cancer Symptoms You Need to Know, Even If You're Young
Video
Colon and rectal cancer rates are spiking in Millennials and Generation X.
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Intense Charcoal Face Mask, But Is It Safe?
Video
The Shills Acne Purifying Peel-Off Black Mask leaves many beauty YouTubers in tears.
Stuck in a Fitness Rut? Try These New Takes on Classic Workouts
Gallery
Step out of your exercise rut with a fun new routine that captures the spirit of your old fave.
Here's How PMS Can Change in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Video
Your cycle is full of surprises.
8 Reasons Your Eyes Are Red—and How to Treat Them
Gallery
Bright red spider-like veins, red patches, overall redness—learn all the causes of bloodshot eyes, so you can get a sense of what's behind the redness in yours and whether you need to see an eye doctor pronto.
This May Be the Reason You Can't Get Out of Bed in the Morning—And It Has Nothing to Do With Sleep
Video
Struggling to start the day might be a symptom worth mentioning to your doc.
Hundreds of People Are Posting Nude Yoga Photos on Instagram—Here's What Inspired Them
Video
The Nude Yoga Girl Instagram account is encouraging followers to share their own nude photos — and embrace their body in the process.
How to Be More Confident in the Weight Room, Dance Class, and More
Gallery
Intimidated by the weight room? Or feeling nervous about trying that new dance class? Our fitness pros will help you get rid of gym angst for good.
This Adidas Model Posed With Leg Hair and People Are Freaking Out
Article
Model and gender norms trailblazer Arvida Bystrom doesn't care how you feel about her unshaven legs.
How Anxiety Is Messing Up Your Sex Life
Video
Getting in the mood, being honest about what turns you on, and enjoying super pleasurable orgasms all suffer when you're gripped by panic and worry. Here's how to dial back those crazy-anxious feelings.
This Man's Callus-Shaving Video Went Viral. Here's What a Podiatrist Thinks
Video
The so-gross-you-can't-look-away clip shows a man removing thick foot calluses with a razor blade. We had to know: Is going DIY like this a safe removal method?
The Surprising Reason Why Some Women Get Pregnant Naturally After Undergoing IVF or Adopting
Article
It's a phenomenon you hear about, but what does science have to say about how often it happens, and why?
Fitness Star Kayla Itsines Shares Why She's Embracing Her Stretch Marks
Article
Her latest Insta post is a reminder that super-fit women get stripes, too.
9 Aloe Vera Benefits That Dermatologists and Researchers Want You to Know
Video
