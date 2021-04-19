LIVE

Korin Miller

Korin is a former New Yorker who now lives at the beach. She received a double B.A. in International Relations and Marketing from The College of William & Mary (which she doesn’t use at all now) and an M.A. in Interactive Journalism from American University. Korin is a health reporter who has been published in The Washington Post, Prevention, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, Women’s Health, and Yahoo, among others. When she’s not working, Korin enjoys biking, eating tacos, and trying to keep up with her kids. She can pretty much always be found at the beach.
How to Get a Ring Off a Swollen Finger—And When to Know if it’s an Emergency
One TikTok user had to enlist emergency help to get a ring off—and her video went viral.
What Is a Syndemic—And Does it Explain Why Maine COVID-19 Cases Are So High Right Now?
COVID-19 rates are increasing in the state, even as more residents are being vaccinated.
A Herpes Infection May Be Linked to the COVID Vaccine—Here's Why You Shouldn't Panic
We asked experts to break down the results of a small new study, which found that herpes zoster might be a side effect of getting vaccinated.
Actress Annalynne McCord Opens Up About Dissociative Identity Disorder—What Is That?
"There is nothing about my journey that I invite shame into anymore."
Why It’s Tough to Directly Compare the J&J Vaccine Blood Clots to Those Linked to Birth Control
They aren't the same type of blood clot, nor do they require the same treatment—but experts say a slight comparison may help people understand that all medications come with risk.
MRKH Syndrome Left This Woman Without a Functioning Vagina—Here's What to Know
"We have a responsibility to normalize differences," Ally Hensley shared on Instagram before opening up about living with this rare condition.
Can You Get an STD From Kissing? Here’s What Experts Say About the Risk
"This is something that isn't discussed a lot, but it's good to know about."
Blood Clot Symptoms: What to Watch Out for, and When to See a Doctor
Blood clots can cause different symptoms depending on what kind they are and where they're located.
‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Posts Bikini Picture on Instagram to Show Off Her C-Section Scar
"It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life."
The CDC Just Declared Racism a Public Health Threat—Here’s Why That’s So Important
It directly affects millions of Americans—and, because of that, the entire nation as a whole, according to CDC director Rochelle Walensky.
This Model Was Left With Brain Damage After Eating a Peanut Butter-Infused Pretzel—Here’s How That Can Happen
Her family was just awarded $29.5 million for her care.
‘Hygiene Theater’ Skyrocketed During the COVID-19 Pandemic—Here’s What It Is, and Why It’s Not Always Helpful
According to new CDC cleaning guidelines, soap—not disinfectant—is just fine in most situations.
Heather Graham Shows Off Her Toned Body in a Bikini and Credits Friends for 'Making Me Feel Good About Myself'
Proof the actress is ageless.
Khloé Kardashian Shares 'Unretouched and Unfiltered' Video to Open Up About ‘Constant Ridicule and Judgement’
The 36-year-old said that trying to "meet [others'] standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."
The First Trachea Transplant Was Performed on a Woman Who Lived With a Hole in Her Throat to Breathe
This groundbreaking surgery could end up helping people who damaged their trachea while being on a ventilator for COVID-19.
1 in 3 People Who Survive COVID-19 Are Left With ‘Brain Disease’ or Psychiatric Disorders, Says New Study
Anxiety and mood disorders were the most common issues among past COVID-19 patients—but more research is needed to know why.
Can the COVID Vaccine Affect Your Period? Some Women Say It's Changed Theirs—Here's What We Know Right Now
Women are sharing personal stories about this on social media, so we asked experts if period changes could be a side effect of vaccination.
This Woman Thought She Had Kidney Stones—But She Was Actually Giving Birth: 'There's a Baby in the Toilet'
It's a situation that happens more often than you'd think.
A New Double Mutant Variant of COVID Was Detected in California—Here's What We Know So Far
How worried should you be? We asked top researchers.
Maren Morris Poses in Lingerie to Speak Out About the Pressure on New Moms to ‘Snap Back’ After Pregnancy
She'll never again say she's trying to get her body "back": "No one took it."
Are Weighted Hula Hoops Safe? Experts Weigh In on the TikTok Trend
Some advice if you want to try one: Take it slow.
What to Know About the Bystander Effect—And How to Fight Against It, According to Experts
The social phenomenon explains why some people don't help when others are in danger—and it can be physically and mentally damaging.
52-Year-Old Model Helena Christensen Stuns on Instagram in a Black Cut-Out Swimsuit
The former Victoria's Secret angel didn't actually start working out until her mid-30's, according to a previous Instagram post.
Model Winnie Harlow Rocks a String Bikini in New Instagram Pictures—And She Looks Confident AF
The 26-year-old shared in December that she had gained a bit of weight during the pandemic, and was trying to get back to her "goal" weight.
Amy Schumer Just Got Red Carpet Ready to Get Her COVID-19 Vaccine
She even cut a hole in her gown, right where she received her vaccine.
