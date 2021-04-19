Korin Miller

Korin is a former New Yorker who now lives at the beach. She received a double B.A. in International Relations and Marketing from The College of William & Mary (which she doesn’t use at all now) and an M.A. in Interactive Journalism from American University. Korin is a health reporter who has been published in The Washington Post, Prevention, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, Women’s Health, and Yahoo, among others. When she’s not working, Korin enjoys biking, eating tacos, and trying to keep up with her kids. She can pretty much always be found at the beach.