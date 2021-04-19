Korin Miller

One TikTok user had to enlist emergency help to get a ring off—and her video went viral.
Advertisement
COVID-19 rates are increasing in the state, even as more residents are being vaccinated.
We asked experts to break down the results of a small new study, which found that herpes zoster might be a side effect of getting vaccinated.
"There is nothing about my journey that I invite shame into anymore."
Why It’s Tough to Directly Compare the J&J Vaccine Blood Clots to Those Linked to Birth Control
Video
They aren't the same type of blood clot, nor do they require the same treatment—but experts say a slight comparison may help people understand that all medications come with risk.
"We have a responsibility to normalize differences," Ally Hensley shared on Instagram before opening up about living with this rare condition.