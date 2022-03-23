Keri Peterson, MD

Keri Peterson, MD, is an internal medicine physician with a focus on aging well at her private practice in Manhattan. She is affiliated with several nearby hospitals, including Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Peterson is a frequent media spokesperson, appearing on shows like The Today Show, The Rachael Ray Show, Good Morning America, and CNN American Morning. She is also a medical contributor for Women's Health Magazine and Fox 5 News as well as the author of the e-book Sexy Ever After: Intimacy Post-Cancer. She has also been published in several leading medical and scientific journals, including the American Journal of Medicine. Dr. Peterson received her medical degree from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and completed her residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center. She is board-certified in internal medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.