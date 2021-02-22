Kelly Glass is a journalist whose interests focus on the intersections of health, parenting, and policy. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Parents, Washington Post, National Geographic, Men's Health, and many more national publications. She's served as a contributing editor for digital publications, including Parents, where her spotlight on childbirth in America was honored at the 2020 Folio Awards in the long-form feature category. She's also appeared on Al Jazeera's The Stream, MSNBC Live, and NBC Boston.