Katie Simpson is a content writer and editor for Pillar Four Media, specializing in all things wellness. She has extensive experience in the sleep health and fitness space, specifically in testing products and writing honest reviews for consumers. Her work has appeared in health.com, realsimple.com, bhg.com, and people.com. Outside of work, her passion for living a healthy lifestyle continues in the gym, where you can find her lifting weights and doing yoga. She is currently working towards her ACE personal trainer's certification so she can continue to share her love for fitness (and proper form) with others.