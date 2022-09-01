Katharine Chan

Highlights:

Published in scientific journals

Co-authored chapters in health research books

Articles appeared in CBC Parents, HuffPost Canada, Scary Mommy, Mamamia, CafeMom

Over 15 years of experience working in multiple sectors across British Columbia's healthcare system

Experience:

Katharine is the author of three books (How To Deal With Asian Parents, A Brutally Honest Dating Guide and A Straight Up Guide to a Happy and Healthy Marriage) and the creator of 60 Feelings To Feel: A Journal To Identify Your Emotions.

She has over 15 years of experience working in British Columbia's healthcare system, leading patient safety incident investigations, quality and systems improvement projects, and change management initiatives within mental health, emergency health services, and women's health.

Her expertise in facilitating, storytelling, coaching, and promoting tough and honest conversations provides the foundation for her site, Sum (心,♡) on Sleeve.

She covers a variety of topics including parenting, relationships, personal development, culture, health, and wellness.