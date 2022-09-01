Katharine Chan Highlights:Published in scientific journalsCo-authored chapters in health research booksArticles appeared in CBC Parents, HuffPost Canada, Scary Mommy, Mamamia, CafeMomOver 15 years of experience working in multiple sectors across British Columbia's healthcare systemExperience:Katharine is the author of three books (How To Deal With Asian Parents, A Brutally Honest Dating Guide and A Straight Up Guide to a Happy and Healthy Marriage) and the creator of 60 Feelings To Feel: A Journal To Identify Your Emotions.She has over 15 years of experience working in British Columbia's healthcare system, leading patient safety incident investigations, quality and systems improvement projects, and change management initiatives within mental health, emergency health services, and women's health.Her expertise in facilitating, storytelling, coaching, and promoting tough and honest conversations provides the foundation for her site, Sum (心,♡) on Sleeve.She covers a variety of topics including parenting, relationships, personal development, culture, health, and wellness. About Health Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.