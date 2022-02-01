Kate Meier doesn't just write about health and wellness; her life is health and wellness. She is the Senior Editor of Fitness for Pillar Four Media, where she writes and produces content for sites such as garagegymreviews.com, shape.com and health.com. Outside her full-time job, Kate has two decades of experience working in the fitness industry. She is a personal trainer who holds certifications from USA Weightlifting and CrossFit. For the last five years, she has trained and competed in weightlifting. She also has years of experience in owning and running CrossFit affiliates. If she isn't working out, training clients or writing about fitness, Kate loves spending time outside with her two children and their dog, Tank.