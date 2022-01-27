Kat Tretina
Kat Tretina
Kat Tretina is a freelance writer based in Orlando. Focused on healthcare and finance, she is dedicated to helping people understand their options and better manage their care. Before becoming a freelance writer, she worked for a major pharmaceutical company and developed campaigns for seniors to help them manage chronic health conditions. Kat earned a bachelor's degree in English and Communications from Elizabethtown College, and earned a master's in Communications from West Chester University. Her work has appeared in publications like Reader's Digest, The Huffington Post, Forbes, and more.