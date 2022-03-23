Kashif J. Piracha, MD

Kashif J. Piracha, MD, FACP, FASN, FNKF, is a practicing physician at Methodist Willowbrook Hospital in Houston, Texas. He is board-certified in both internal medicine and nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine with more than 14 years of experience of treating patients in both short- and long-term acute care hospitals as well as rehabilitation facilities. Dr. Piracha is also involved in the teaching and mentoring of medical students as the clerkship director of internal medicine for the Texas A&M College of Medicine at Methodist Willowbrook site. Dr. Piracha received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan, and completed his residency at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. He later completed a fellowship in nephrology and hypertension from Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, the National Kidney Foundation, and the American Society of Nephrology.