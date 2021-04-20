LIVE

Kasandra Brabaw

Kasandra Brabaw is a writer who focuses on health, sex/relationships, and stories for and about her communities including the LGBTQ+ and fat communities. Other than at Health, her work can be found at SELF, Women’s Health, VICE, and Refinery29.
7 Colorectal Cancer Treatments and Therapies, Explained by Doctors
After being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer, a doctor may suggest one or multiple treatments.
11 Reasons You’re Experiencing Painful Sex—And How to Make it Feel Better
Pain during sex is common—but that doesn't mean it's normal.
What Is Bowel Endometriosis? Doctors Explain Symptoms and Treatments for the Condition
People with bowel endometriosis often wait years for treatment, since symptoms can look a lot like IBS or other gastrointestinal illnesses.
What Is Adjustment Disorder? Why it Can Feel Hard to Bounce Back from Stressful Events
The COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of what can cause an adjustment disorder—here's what to know.
Decision Fatigue Might Be Why You Can't Make Up Your Mind Right Now—Especially During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Read this if you've been spending hours scrolling Netflix lately to no avail.
Is Coronavirus Airborne? Scientists Think It’s Entirely Possible
CDC concedes the 6-feet rule may not be enough distance in some situations.
Is It Just Me, or Do You Do a Pee Dance When You Really Have to Use the Bathroom, Too?
Turns out, it actually does help a little.
I Asked Grief Counselors if I Should Unfollow My Dead Friend on Facebook—Here's What They Said
Seeing the notifications from her page always upsets me, but it doesn't feel right to click the unfriend button.
Is it Safe to Get a Mammogram During COVID-19? Here's What Ob-Gyns Say
It all depends on your risk factors—for both breast cancer and COVID-19.
Is it Safe to Go to the Eye Doctor During COVID-19? Here's What You Need to Know
As states start to reopen, some optometrists and ophthalmologists will begin to allow elective procedures—but should you wait a bit longer before your checkup?
The CDC Says 'Severely Obese' People Are at Greater Risk for COVID-19 Complications—but Are They Really?
Fat activists are terrified this distinction could mean life or death.
Pumpkin Spice Lube Is the Fall-Flavored Sex Product You Don't Need in Your Life
The pumpkin spice trend really has gone too far, according to the woman who tested it out.
Lost Sense of Smell May Be a Symptom of Coronavirus, According to Experts
It's minor, but don't brush this one off.
Epidemic Vs. Pandemic: What Exactly Is the Difference?
They're both pretty terrifying—here's what to know about each.
This Device Prevents a Penis From Going Too Deep in Your Vagina—and It Could Make Sex Feel Better
The Ohnut just might be the solution to painful sex.
Can Pickle Juice Really Cure a Hangover?
Here's what you need to know before swigging brine from the jar in your fridge.
What Does it Mean When Your Poop Floats? Asking For a Friend
No, it's *not* normal to always have floaters.
The Expensive and Dangerous Hack Rich People Are Using to Try and Live Forever
It's called biohacking, and can we just not?
We Know Surprisingly Little About How Birth Control Affects Our Brains
Despite more than half a century of use, there's still plenty we don't understand about hormonal contraception.
What Is Echinacea—and Can It Really Help a Cold?
Here's what you need to know before taking the popular supplement to fight the sniffles.
Is Your Personality Ruining Your Sleep?
New research links insomnia to these five personality types. Here's what to do if one of them sounds like you.
Is Food Addiction Really a Thing? Eating Disorder Experts Can't Agree on an Answer
The term isn't easily defined—and some say it could actually be problematic.
This Is How Long Cold and Flu Germs Can Live on Surfaces Like Doorknobs and Subway Poles
*Breaks out the hand sanitizer.*
I Might Have PCOS or I Might Not—My Doctors Can't Tell What's Causing My Weird Periods
Video
Six years after first hearing about polycystic ovary syndrome, I'm still not sure if I actually have it.
This Scary Condition Makes You Feel Like You're Suffocating—and It's Caused By Surgery
It's called empty nose syndrome, and no one knows how to fix it.
