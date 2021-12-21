Julie Upton, RD
10 Foods to Eat More of if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to Nutritionists
Gallery
Stock up on these healthy picks if you're looking to cut calories.
Advertisement
Keto vs. Mediterranean: Which Diet Is Really Better for You?
Video
Before you load up on butter and bacon, find out how the popular high-fat, low-carb keto diet stacks up against the plant-forward Mediterranean diet.
The Health Benefits of Camu Camu, the Buzzy Superfood Popping Up Everywhere
Article
Here's what a nutritionist has to say about this trendy berry.
Pear Nutrition: 5 Ways This Fruit Can Boost Your Health
Video
Pears are nutritional powerhouses you can enjoy beyond holiday gift baskets. Here's what a nutritionist wants you to know about this crisp, juicy fruit.
9 Foods This Nutritionist Always Has in Her Pantry
Gallery
Stock up on these RD-approved staples.
5 Ice Cream Brands You Can Eat on the Keto Diet (Really)
Video
These yummy pints won't kick you out of ketosis.
Why 'Keto-Approved' Food Labels are Misleading, According to a Nutritionist
Video
Plus, what to look for instead.
Advertisement
Is Dairy-Free Ice Cream Actually Better for You?
Video
Find out how your favorite vegan scoop stacks up against the real thing.
6 Ways Nutritionists Outsmart Overeating During the Holidays
Video
Healthy eating pros share their best advice for staying on track this holiday season.
Why 'Keto-Approved' Food Labels are Misleading, According to a Nutritionist
Video
Plus, what to look for instead.
Is Dairy-Free Ice Cream Actually Better for You?
Video
Find out how your favorite vegan scoop stacks up against the real thing.
6 Ways Nutritionists Outsmart Overeating During the Holidays
Video
Healthy eating pros share their best advice for staying on track this holiday season.
6 Things This Nutritionist Wishes She Knew About Food Years Ago
Video
One registered dietitian shares the core principles she's learned over 20 years in the field.
Are Oprah's New Frozen Cauliflower Crust Pizzas Actually Healthy?
Video
We're dying to dive in—but first, a nutritionist gives us her expert insight.
Advertisement
8 Foods You Need in Your Kitchen for a Healthier New Year
Gallery
Restock your fridge and pantry after the holidays with these nutritionist-approved foods.
Clif Bar Started a Hilarious Twitter Feud With Kind Bar—but Which Is Really Healthier?
Video
A nutritionist settles the debate once and for all.
10 Keto-Friendly Vegetables You Should Eat More Of
Video
These low-carb picks can help you stay in ketosis.
The Keto Diet Is Super Hard—These 3 Variations Are Much Easier to Follow
Video
They're more flexible, but still have fat-burning benefits.
7 Drinks You Can Enjoy on the Keto Diet
Video
These low-carb beverages will help keep your body in ketosis.
The 4 Healthiest Things to Order at Five Guys, According to a Nutritionist
Video
Five Guys isn't exactly known for a nutritious menu, but there are some options that will satisfy a more health-minded diner.
The Number One Thing You Need to Do to Lose Weight Forever, According to Experts
Video
No more yo-yo dieting!
Advertisement
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com