Julie Mazziotta

Associate Editor, PEOPLE Health
The Surprising Way Reusable Bags Can Make You Buy More Junk Food
Article
Reusable bags: great for the planet, bad for your waistline?
Did This College 'Fat-Shame' Students?
Article
A women's college in Pennsylvania stirred up controversy after the school's health center sent targeted emails to every student with an elevated body mass index (BMI), encouraging them to sign up for a school-sponsored wellness program to work off the pounds.
'Gluten Free Museum' Tumblr Imagines Famous Artwork Without Grains
Article
Think Grant Wood's "American Gothic" minus the wheat-gathering pitchfork or Chief Wiggum sans donut.
The Heartwarming Reason Why These Parents Tattooed Birthmarks on Their Legs
Article
Parents of the year: Adam and Tanya Phillips. The reason they endured hours of tattooing will warm your heart.
This Incredibly Moving Video Proves That Love Is the Same for All of Us
Article
Watch dancing skeletons challenge the notion of subconscious bias in a heartwarming clip.
What Does Melanoma Look Like? 5 Skin Cancer Signs to Watch For
Video
Learn the ABCDEs of melanoma so you can spot potentially cancerous moles.
3 Protein Mistakes Even Healthy Eaters Make
Article
These mistakes could be seriously messing your body.
5 Things You Didn't Know About Appendicitis
Video
You probably know someone who's had to have their appendix out. But do you happen to know what appendicitis actually is? Or what your appendix does, for that matter?
Doctors Blamed This Plus-Sized Model's Symptoms on Her Weight—Until They Found Cancer
Article
When plus-sized model Elly Mayday first landed in the emergency room with terrible lower back pain, she knew this wasn't regular back pain or a pulled muscle. But the doctors sent her home, advising her to take the prescribed medication and work on her weight.
5 Important Relationship Lessons We Learned From Gilmore Girls
Article
While Lorelai and Rory's unique mother-daughter bond is one of our favorite relationships from the show's seven-season run, the series was filled with every kind of relationship—friends, boyfriends, parents—and taught us so much about what it means to be in one.
NFL Player Will Pay for 53 Mammograms, One for Each Year of His Mom's Life
Article
Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams lost his mom—and four of his aunts—to the disease.
12 Hospitals That Might Make You Sicker
Article
A new report ranked hospitals on their rates of hospital-acquired infections. These 12 ranked the lowest.
Mom Duty: Soldiers Pose for Portrait to Promote Breastfeeding
Article
"Breastfeeding their babies doesn't make them less of a soldier, I believe it makes them a better one," the photographer said.
15 Times Women's Tennis Perfectly Described Your Life
Article
You need to follow @WTAReactions right now.
Heading to the Gym? Let This 80-Year-Old CrossFit Enthusiast Inspire You
Article
Constance Tillit joined a Brooklyn CrossFit box after her husband passed away, and she's been using his memory as fuel for every challenging WOD.
Why Your Ex-Boyfriend Is Probably Still Sad About Your Breakup
Article
Women feel the pain of break-ups more intensely, but they get over it. Men, on the other hand...
Why Ronda Rousey Is the Body Image Role Model We Need
Article
The things Ronda Rousey has to say about body image are seriously badass. (Just like her.)
Lena Dunham's Inspiring Take on How She Learned to Love Running
Article
"I'm not about to embrace that triathlon life but it's a true joy to continue getting more connected to my body and its powers."
Here Are the Best Hospitals in America, According to a New Report
Article
In an emergency the best hospital is the one that's closest. But what about when you need (for yourself or a loved one) hospital care for a complex diagnosis or rare condition? How about when you need an elective surgery, like a knee replacement or a hysterectomy? Here are two resources for starting your search for the best healthcare for you.
The Empowering Story Behind This Old Navy Shopper's Now-Viral Selfie
Article
In a now-viral photo, one woman showed that just because your clothes are plus-sized that doesn't mean you can't look fierce.
Why There's Been a Scary Rise in Shark Attacks This Summer
Article
The number of shark attacks in the U.S. in 2015 is slightly above average for this time of year—there have already been 23, with one fatality in Hawaii; normally, there are 30 to 40 in a whole year, with no or one fatality.
Meet the California Woman Who Gave Birth While Lost in the Woods for Days
Article
The most intense birth story we've ever heard.
Why the Drive Always Feels Shorter on the Way Home
Article
Yep, the "return trip effect" is a real scientific thing.
5 Secrets for Aging Gracefully Like Barbara Bush
Article
Former First Lady Barbara Bush celebrated her 90th birthday today.
Jada Pinkett Smith on Husband Will: 'You Gotta Trust Who You're With'
Article
She shares her secret to not letting jealousy get in the way of their bond.
