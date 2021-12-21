Julia Naftulin

Breathe easier at home with a HEPA air purifier, which will clear dust, smoke, VOCs, and other allergens from the air.
Advertisement
What to use when the skin surrounding your vagina feels like the Sahara, according to gynecologists.
Even the most playful of romps can have unintended consequences. Vaginal cuts or tears, rug burns, MIA condoms—if something goes wrong between the sheets, this guide has you covered.
These are the 15 emoji icons that perfectly sum up your sexiest thoughts—from "I like like you" to "I can't wait to tear your clothes off and get you in my bed again!"
Go on a junk food binge—kidding!
Where should you go? Will it hurt? How long does it take? Experts have the answers to all of your mammogram-related questions so you're prepared and relaxed at your first appointment.
This year, I'm thankful that I won't have to choose between the mashed potatoes and a stylish outfit.
Advertisement
I Ate Pizza for Breakfast Every Day for a Week—Because a Nutritionist Said It Was Healthier Than Cereal
Video
What happened when one 23-year-old made a cheese slice her morning meal.
We asked an expert to explain why you get so cranky before a late lunch.