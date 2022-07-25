Julia Landwehr

Photo of Julia Landwehr.
Title: Health News Reporter
Education: Boston College
Expertise: News, Health
  • Health news reporter focused on breaking and trending topics
  • Background in english, journalism, and history
  • Graduate of Boston College

Experience

Julia is a news reporter for Health, where she covers breaking and trending news on health and wellness topics. Before joining Health, Julia held an internship position at Verywell Health, where she also covered news. Her work has been featured in The Heights, an independent student newspaper at Boston College, and Minnesota Monthly.

Education

Julia graduated from Boston College with a bachelor's degree in english. She also minored in journalism and history.

About Health

Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.

