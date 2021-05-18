Since a young child growing up in a White family and community, JS LEE has sought refuge through art, music, and storytelling. While most recognize her beginning as transracial intercountry adoption, she considers herself culturally, geographically, and familially displaced. Through her work, she examines the dangers of oversexualizing Asian women, white saviorism, adoption, trauma survival, the ill effects of racial isolation, and intersecting marginalization. Her complex identity continues as a queer woman in a heteronormative-appearing partnership. Her most recent novels are “Everyone Was Falling” (Pent-Up Press, Sept 2020) and “Keurium” (Pent-Up Press, May 2018). Although primarily a fiction writer, she has various non-fiction essays in publications such as Yes! Magazine.