Living through something traumatic (like a pandemic) can cause an overwhelming sense of guilt. Here are some ways to soothe those negative feelings.
Advertisement
Plus, how to make sure yours has been properly stored to remain effective.
Joni Sweet is a freelance writer and editor who specializes in travel, health, and wellness. Her work has been published by Health, SELF, Healthline, National Geographic, Forbes, Lonely Planet, Thrillist, and dozens of other publications. When she’s not traveling the world, she can be found practicing yoga, riding her bike, and looking for the best vegetarian food in the Hudson Valley.