John Carew, MD, is an otolaryngologist and adjunct assistant professor at the Mount Sinai Medical Center department of otolaryngology and NYU Medical Center. He has been multiple roles including a diplomate at the American Board of Otolaryngology and a general surgery resident at The New York Hospital. He also served as a head and neck surgery resident at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital and as a NCI Sponsored Fellow: Head and Neck Oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Carew earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Notre Dame and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical Center.