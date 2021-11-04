Jessica Timmons
After leaving an agency copywriting position following the birth of her first son, Jessica Timmons has spent the last fifteen plus years writing about parenting and pregnancy, beauty and lifestyle, health and wellness, and anything else editors send her way. Her work has appeared in Healthline, mindbodygreen, Pregnancy & Newborn, Coffee + Crumbs, and more. When she's not glued to her laptop, you'll find Jessica hanging out with her husband and four active kids, chasing around two dogs, lifting weights, and sipping on her favorite drink du jour: an iced chai with oat milk.