Jessica Migala

More people are now choosing to use the term "STI."
Advertisement
The list is long, but they're usually mild and do no lasting damage.
How to wipe your butt properly , Rolls of white toilet paper on pink background. Creative minimalist pattern.
You might be doing it wrong—and that can lead to health issues (really).
Before you panic, go through this symptom checker.
An MD shares her advice for managing this annoying symptom that affects 10% of adults.
It's not a new term, but you're probably hearing it more than ever.