Jessica Fleming

Jessica Wozinsky Fleming is the Senior Commerce Editor for Health.com. She has more than fifteen years of experience as a writer and editor and her writing has appeared in multiple publications. Jessica is an Ironman athlete, three-time marathoner and once ran up all 1,860 steps to the top of the Empire State Building. She continues to have a passion for health and fitness, but, these days, her main form of exercise is chasing around her four young sons.