Jennifer Walker-Journey
Jennifer Walker-Journey
Jennifer Walker-Journey is a writer with special interest in the research, development, and federal regulations of medical devices, pharmaceutical drugs, and psychedelic therapies. Her clients include law firms, healthcare systems, financial corporations, public health entities, and digital marketing groups. Her work has been featured in USA Today, HowStuffWorks, Psychedelic Spotlight, Health, AARP, Everyday Health, Women, and Sea Island Life, Salamander, and Omni magazines. She is also a contributor to the books Birmingham: Magic for the New Millennium and Birmingham At 150: Built To Last. When she is not writing, she runs, almost daily, and still considers qualifying for the Boston Marathon among her greatest accomplishments.