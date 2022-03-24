Jennifer Pollard Ruiz, MD

Jennifer Pollard Ruiz, MD, is a family medicine physician and experienced medical writer. She has practiced primary care for more than 20 years in the public, private, and government sectors. She has an inclusive philosophy toward integrative strategies and believes in a whole-person approach to care that is personalized and collaborative. Her interests include health care transformation, the role of primary care in health systems, and narrative medicine, as well as addressing health inequities. Whether treating patients, teaching, writing, or consulting, she aims to use her medical experience and knowledge to ensure that the health of patients and populations ultimately benefits. Dr. Pollard Ruiz received her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and completed her residency at the Center for Family and Community Medicine at Columbia University in New York City, where she served as chief resident. She later earned a master of public health degree from Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Bogotá. She is also a diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine.