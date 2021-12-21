Jennifer Cohen

A well-designed strength-training program can keep you burning calories and fat for up to 48 hours after your workout. Here are four things your fitness regimen should include, plus a sample workout schedule.
What you do before your workout is arguably the most important step in exercise. It not only prepares your muscles for work, but gets your mind and cardiovascular system ready as well. Yet too many skip this all-important step.
Thanks to Jennifer Lopez continuing to kill it on the red carpet after all these years and now the "belfie" craze, it's clear that many people wants a toned, perky bottom. But aside from being a covetable look, building stronger glutes has an incredibly important purpose.
Working out has never been more scientific or sophisticated thanks to innovative class-style studios. Whether you're into large or small classes, cardio or weight training, here are 5 trends that are hot right now.