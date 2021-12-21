Jennifer Cohen
Working Out But Not Losing Weight? Here Are 9 Reasons Why—and What You Can Do About It
Video
These common mistakes may be to blame for your frustration.
Advertisement
5 Exercises That Burn a Ton of Calories
Video
FYI—you don't need a machine to burn that many calories!
How to Shed Fat With Strength Training
Article
A well-designed strength-training program can keep you burning calories and fat for up to 48 hours after your workout. Here are four things your fitness regimen should include, plus a sample workout schedule.
6 Dynamic Stretches That Prep You for Any Workout
Article
Planning to exercise right after work? Crank out this warm-up sequence to get your body ready for action.
This No-Gym, HIIT Workout Gets the Job Done in 10 Minutes
Video
Can't get to the gym? No problem!
Got 4 Minutes? That's All You Need for This Upper-Body Tabata Routine
Article
Chisel your arms, abs, and shoulders in no time with this quick, heart-pounding circuit.
Getting Over a Cold? Try This Light and Energizing 15-Minute Workout
Video
With a mild case of the sniffles, a little exercise could be just the energy boost you need.
Advertisement
A 6-Move Circuit You Can Do Without Leaving Your Chair
Article
Keep this routine handy for those days when you're practically tied to your desk.
6 Moves That Flatten Your Belly Better Than a Waist Trainer
Article
No corset required.
Getting Over a Cold? Try This Light and Energizing 15-Minute Workout
Video
With a mild case of the sniffles, a little exercise could be just the energy boost you need.
A 6-Move Circuit You Can Do Without Leaving Your Chair
Article
Keep this routine handy for those days when you're practically tied to your desk.
6 Moves That Flatten Your Belly Better Than a Waist Trainer
Article
No corset required.
A Fast 6-Move Circuit to Get You Total-Body Toned
Article
Keep this routine handy for when you NEED a workout, but you don't have much time.
4 Butt-Lifting Exercises That Aren't Squats
Article
Time and time again, I hear from people with bad knees complaining that all the best butt-lifters are too hard on their knees. Here are non-squatting moves you can do that REALLY work.
Advertisement
A Super-Simple Strength Routine to Soothe Your Aching Back
Article
When dealing with an aching back, the last thing you feel like doing is a workout, I know. But when it comes to back pain, gentle exercise really is the best medicine.
This 6-Move BOSU Ball Workout Will Tone Your Whole Body
Article
How many times have you wandered by one of those BOSU ball things in the gym and wondered, "what do I do with that?"
A 4-Minute Tabata Workout for People Who Have No Time
Article
Tabata is a type of interval training that brings your heart rate up and gets you a workout in just 4 minutes.
The Only Warm-Up Routine You Need to Get the Best Workout
Article
What you do before your workout is arguably the most important step in exercise. It not only prepares your muscles for work, but gets your mind and cardiovascular system ready as well. Yet too many skip this all-important step.
5 Running Mistakes Beginners Always Make
Video
How to set realistic goals, fuel up properly, and more.
6 Small Fitness Tweaks That Add Up to Big Results for Your Body
Article
These tiny moves can make a big difference to your success on the scale or in the gym.
A 4-Move Workout to Tone Your Thighs
Article
The thigh gap is crap. You know that. But that doesn't mean you should totally ignore your inner thigh muscles, which help support a stable core.
Advertisement
6 Moves That Burn More Fat in Less Time
Article
The secret: They're all plyometrics. Plyo-what??? Allow our fitness pro, Jennifer Cohen, to explain.
8 Strategies for Staying Fit When You're Super Busy
Article
These no-fail, simple strategies will help keep you on track, no matter what life's throwing at you.
A 5-Move Workout To Get Your Butt in Shape
Article
Thanks to Jennifer Lopez continuing to kill it on the red carpet after all these years and now the "belfie" craze, it's clear that many people wants a toned, perky bottom. But aside from being a covetable look, building stronger glutes has an incredibly important purpose.
The Pros and Cons of Running on the Treadmill
Article
Is it better to run on a treadmill or outside on the pavement? It's an age-old question and the truth is there are pros and cons to both. We break it down.
5 Moves for Slim, Toned Thighs
Article
Get ready to show off those gorgeous gams just in time for spring with this five-minute, five-move quickie workout.
6 Exercise Tweaks That Make a Big Difference
Article
Try adding these to your workout routine to achieve lasting results.
5 Fitness Trends That Are Having a Moment
Article
Working out has never been more scientific or sophisticated thanks to innovative class-style studios. Whether you're into large or small classes, cardio or weight training, here are 5 trends that are hot right now.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com