Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan is a fashion, beauty, and travel editor, journalist, media personality and on-air host with over 16 years of experience at leading media outlets including People.com, InStyle.com, E! Online, The Kardashians, Travel + Leisure, StyleCaster, ELLE.com, WWD, IPSY, Fashionista.com, The Daily, Real Simple, Lonely Planet, JustLuxe and more. Jennifer is passionate about inspiring women of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and backgrounds feel confident from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices. Jennifer has also appeared on-air as a style and beauty expert for TV networks and major retailers including KTLA, NBC Seattle, E! News, THE LIST, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Macy's, QVC, CNBC, MSN Entertainment, Sky News, IPSY, BET Network, and more. When she's not on deadline, you may find her traveling the world, dancing, blogging, or hitting the beach.