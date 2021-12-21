Jenna Birch
Before She Was Diagnosed With Small Fiber Polyneuropathy, Doctors Misdiagnosed This Woman's Pain for 18 Years
Video
Have you ever wanted to escape your own body? Jenna Birch, 28, has—thanks to the crippling pain she's experienced since childhood, which doctors misdiagnosed as fibromyalgia, along with irritable bowel syndrome and a menstrual disorder.
Advertisement
Why Are Some People Still Refusing to Practice Social Distancing?
Video
What's going on with people who just won't stay home and self-isolate—and are even attending coronavirus protests to show their opposition to social distancing?
People Are Coughing on Food and Pretending to Have Coronavirus—Why Would Someone Do That?
Video
Incidents of people coughing, spitting, and licking things in public while claiming to have COVID-19 keep hitting the news cycle. We asked psych experts to break down the MO behind these threats.
Did You Already Have Coronavirus Without Knowing It? Experts Explain Why That's Possible
Video
One 28-year-old woman developed a fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath during a trip to New York City in February, but her doctor assumed it was the flu. Was it actually COVID-19, and what would the implications be?
How to Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety When We Don't Know What Will Happen Next
Video
All the uncertainty about COVID-19 robs you of control—and that's terrifying.
How to Make Sure Social Distancing and Self-Isolation Don't Hurt Your Mental Health
Video
6 ways to fight feeling depressed and lonely as the coronavirus pandemic goes on.
5 Good—and Bad—Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Give Up Processed Foods
Video
Thinking about giving up highly processed, packaged foods? You might experience these changes.
Advertisement
7 Reasons Your Poop Is Green—and What You Should Do About It
Video
Hint: Veggies are only *one* cause.
You've Already Broken Up Once—Here's How to Know if the Relationship Can Really Work
Video
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just got engaged after splitting years ago. Is it ever a good idea to get back with an ex? A relationship expert weighs in.
5 Good—and Bad—Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Give Up Processed Foods
Video
Thinking about giving up highly processed, packaged foods? You might experience these changes.
7 Reasons Your Poop Is Green—and What You Should Do About It
Video
Hint: Veggies are only *one* cause.
You've Already Broken Up Once—Here's How to Know if the Relationship Can Really Work
Video
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just got engaged after splitting years ago. Is it ever a good idea to get back with an ex? A relationship expert weighs in.
6 Subtle Signs Your Partner Might Be Cheating
Video
Red flags you can't ignore.
Is It Ever OK to Read Your Partner's Texts and Emails?
Video
If you're doubting your partner's honesty, you might be tempted to check their phone or computer. Here, a clinical psychologist weighs in on whether or not it's ever okay to snoop—and what these fears can say about your relationship.
Advertisement
To Have Better Sex, Do This Every Night
Article
The world's best libido booster is already in your bedroom.
I Woke Up With Eye Bags So Swollen I Could Barely See—and Doctors Had No Idea Why
Video
Desperate for a diagnosis, one woman wonders if her birth control pills could be a possible cause.
We Asked 8 Women What an Orgasm Feels Like to Them—Here's What They Told Us
Video
"It's a pulsing from between my legs up through the rest of my body...."
6 Things Your Partner's Penis Can Tell You About His Health
Video
Lumps, bumps, swelling, curves—you need to know what his penis is trying to tell him.
What to Do if You're Not Sexually Attracted to Your Partner
Video
Your relationship is (probably) not doomed.
What to Do if Your Sex Drive Doesn't Match Your Partner's
Video
Whether it's higher or lower, here's how to cope—and find that happy medium.
Reasons Guys Should Do Kegels (Including Better Sex for Both of You)
Video
He works out the rest of his body—so why not his penis?
Advertisement
4 Reasons It's Harder to Lose Weight in Winter—and What You Need to Do Differently
Video
A health coach serves up tips for dealing with frigid temps, comfort food cravings, and more.
How to Keep Your Friendships as Strong as Ever Even When Life Gets Nuts
Video
These tips can help you stay close through the craziness.
The Sneaky Weight-Loss Mistakes All Women Make
Video
These seemingly minor slip-ups can have huge consequences.
7 Popular TV Shows That Get Mental Health Right
Video
Accurate depictions of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and other mental health conditions have finally hit the small screen.
What Do You Do When You Discover Your Husband Has Been Lying for Years? How One Woman Handled the Deceit
Video
Her husband's lies were small in the scheme of things—but how could she trust anything else he said?
13 Causes of Leg Cramps–and How To Stop Them
Gallery
These sudden, involuntary muscle contractions are common and usually harmless, but they can be excruciatingly painful. We asked experts to explain what causes leg cramps and how you can avoid them in the future.
11 Things People With Eczema Want You to Know
Article
It's not "just a rash." Here's what it's really like to live with this chronic skin condition.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com