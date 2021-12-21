Jeannie Kim is Executive Deputy Editor at Health. As an editor and writer, she has contributed to print and online publications including Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, and Match.com; she is also the author of several books for teens and tweens. She's obsessed with yoga, historical fiction, and kale.
If you're diagnosed with breast cancer, you have surgery and get rid of it. Right? Not quite. For some women with early-stage breast cancer, a watch-and-wait approach, highlighted in a new documentary from Time, may be a better option.
I clean my face with oil, wash my hair only two or three times a week, and while I do shower every day, I don't scour myself like mad from head to toe. So the logical next step on the "no 'poo" path: co-washing my hair.
In a moving New York Times op-ed, Angelina Jolie Pitt revealed today that she had preventive surgery last week to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. The news comes two years after she disclosed that she had a preventive double mastectomy, touching off a national conversation about women and cancer risk.
If you've read the book "Gone Girl" or seen the new movie, we're willing to bet there was at least one moment that made you think, "Whoa, what a psycho!" But was that person truly, clinically speaking, a psychopath? We asked a psychiatrist to break it down for us.
Even when you use the best, fanciest, most "mom-friendly" pump, there's no escaping the fact that you're hooked up to a complicated contraption designed to mechanically extract milk from your body. The MIT Media Lab is working to improve the experience.
The New York City Department of Health announced that it's investigating a measles outbreak in Manhattan and the Bronx. This news hits close to home for one Health editor: The mother of two young children lives in one of the affected neighborhoods.
Thanks to working at Health, I'm well-versed in the evils of spending the workday tied to your chair: Sitting too much has been shown to up your risk of cancer, heart disease, and other chronic health problems, even if you work out regularly. I got a standing desk a few weeks ago, and here's what I've learned so far.
Your dishwasher is making you fat. Okay, maybe that's stretching it. But a new study on housework and calorie burning says that women are expending way less energy on household chores than we did decades ago--and that may be one reason why more of us are obese today.