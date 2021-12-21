Jeannie Kim

Jeannie Kim is Executive Deputy Editor at Health. As an editor and writer, she has contributed to print and online publications including Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, and Match.com; she is also the author of several books for teens and tweens. She's obsessed with yoga, historical fiction, and kale.
20 Facts Every Woman Must Know About Her Vagina
Gallery
Keep your vagina healthy and happy with this essential owner's manual.
Katharine McPhee Loves Avocado Toast and Sweetgreen: Her Favorite Healthy Meals
Video
In the December issue of Health, the actress and singer told us about her favorite healthy meals—and how she maintains balance in her diet.
Viral Photo Proves Healthy Baby Bumps Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Article
In case you had any doubt that every pregnancy is (really, really, really) different.
Is the Best Treatment for Early Breast Cancer No Treatment?
Article
If you're diagnosed with breast cancer, you have surgery and get rid of it. Right? Not quite. For some women with early-stage breast cancer, a watch-and-wait approach, highlighted in a new documentary from Time, may be a better option.
Here's What Happened When I Used Only Conditioner for a Month
Article
I clean my face with oil, wash my hair only two or three times a week, and while I do shower every day, I don't scour myself like mad from head to toe. So the logical next step on the "no 'poo" path: co-washing my hair.
Two Vaccines Every Pregnant Woman Should Get
Article
These two vaccines are actually crucial during pregnancy.
Food Poisoning Treatment Tips Everyone Should Know
Article
Here's how to spot the signs and symptoms of food poisoning—and how to treat it.
What You Should Know About Angelina Jolie's Cancer-Preventing Surgery
Article
In a moving New York Times op-ed, Angelina Jolie Pitt revealed today that she had preventive surgery last week to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. The news comes two years after she disclosed that she had a preventive double mastectomy, touching off a national conversation about women and cancer risk.
This Is the Number One Source of Stress in America
Article
A new American Psychological Association survey points to money as Americans' biggest worry.
What's the Best Diet in America? The Answer May Surprise You
Article
If you're looking for a hot new plan to get excited about, you'll be disappointed: The tried-and-true beat out fads.
Keira Knightley Posed Topless Because She's Tired of Seeing Her Photos Manipulated
Article
Keira Knightley has about had it with Photoshopping. So she posed topless for Interview Magazine, on the condition that the photos not be retouched or edited to make her breasts look different.
Is That Character From "Gone Girl" Really a Psychopath?
Article
If you've read the book "Gone Girl" or seen the new movie, we're willing to bet there was at least one moment that made you think, "Whoa, what a psycho!" But was that person truly, clinically speaking, a psychopath? We asked a psychiatrist to break it down for us.
Is It Possible to Make Breast Pumps Not Suck?
Article
Even when you use the best, fanciest, most "mom-friendly" pump, there's no escaping the fact that you're hooked up to a complicated contraption designed to mechanically extract milk from your body. The MIT Media Lab is working to improve the experience.
5 Things Not to Say to a Pregnant Woman
Article
Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mila Kunis had a bone to pick with fathers-to-be who say, "We're expecting." Here are other things not to say to a woman carrying a baby.
Why I'm Glad I Vaccinate My Kids
Article
The New York City Department of Health announced that it's investigating a measles outbreak in Manhattan and the Bronx. This news hits close to home for one Health editor: The mother of two young children lives in one of the affected neighborhoods.
5 Things You Should Know About Trying a Standing Desk
Article
Thanks to working at Health, I'm well-versed in the evils of spending the workday tied to your chair: Sitting too much has been shown to up your risk of cancer, heart disease, and other chronic health problems, even if you work out regularly. I got a standing desk a few weeks ago, and here's what I've learned so far.
Do More Housework, Burn More Calories?
Article
Your dishwasher is making you fat. Okay, maybe that's stretching it. But a new study on housework and calorie burning says that women are expending way less energy on household chores than we did decades ago--and that may be one reason why more of us are obese today.
Party This Summer Without Putting on the Pounds
Article
Bethenny Frankel shares her tips for partying without putting on the pounds.
