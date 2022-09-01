Jaylyn Pruitt has been working with Dotdash Meredith since May 2019 and is currently a commerce writer for Health where she writes about health and wellness products. Before joining Health, she worked as a producer for the Verywell family of brands, as well as Serious Eats and Simply Recipes. Outside of writing, she is passionate about access to information and has contributed research on the topic of health information accessibility. Jaylyn received her B.A. in Anthropology with a minor in Linguistics from the University of Florida. She also has a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Florida.