Jay N. Yepuri, MD, MS, FACG, is a board-certified gastroenterologist and member of the Digestive Health Associates of Texas Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He serves as medical director of the GI Lab at Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB Hospital in Bedford, Texas. He completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in digestive and liver disease at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Yepuri received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.