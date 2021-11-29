Janelle Ryan

Premier physical therapist, founder, and pioneer – Amy is at the forefront of treating pelvic floor dysfunction and pelvic pain, specializing in functional manual therapy for all people, including children. In addition to being the founder of Beyond Basics, Amy has served as the President – and is currently on the advisory board – of the International Pelvic Pain Society. Amy also lectures internationally, has been featured in documentaries, and interviewed on critically-acclaimed TV shows like Dr. Oz, ABC's 20/20, and Good Morning La La Land. As an award-winning author, Amy has written books on pelvic pain (Heal Pelvic Pain) and endometriosis (Beating Endo: How to reclaim your life from Endometriosis) and created a video on pelvic pain (Healing Pelvic Pain and Abdominal Pain). Amy is also a co-editor of Healing in Urology as well as a featured author in many medical textbooks, including Pelvic Pain Management, Female Sexual Pain Disorders: Evaluation and Management, Management of Sexual Dysfunction in Men and Women, and The Overactive Pelvic Floor. Her award-winning books and videos help people heal from pain, improve function, and take back their lives. She is a tireless educator and advocate, working closely with patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers everywhere to raise access and awareness, so more people get the care they need. Amy recently founded her own line of healing CBD products, Wellness x Nature, that aims to further assist and inspire those on their mission to good health and healing.