Jane Kim, MD

Jane Kim, MD, is currently a medical editor and writer. She also consults for digital content for physician medical education. Previously, Dr. Kim worked as an internal medicine physician in private practice at Mount Kisco Medical Group, a multi-specialty practice in Westchester County, New York. She then moved to another multi-specialty practice in Westchester County, New York, affiliated with New York City's Beth Israel Medical Center. Dr. Kim attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, for her bachelor of arts degree in comparative literature. She received her medical degree at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. She then completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.