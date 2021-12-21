Jacqueline Andriakos
6 Invisible Deodorants That Pass the Black T-Shirt Test
Article
These antiperspirants and deodorants actually work as advertised, with no white stripes or sticky residue in sight.
I'm a Healthy Person—So Why Do I Keep Getting Sick?
Video
Here's what really determines the strength of your immune system—and what you can do to help it function at its best.
Everything You Need to Know About the Latest Foodborne Illness Outbreak at Chipotle
Article
If you've been keeping up with the news in recent weeks, you've probably crossed Chipotle off your list of grab-and-go dinner spots.
Why This Breastfeeding Photo Is Causing So Much Controversy
Article
A Pennsylvania mother sparked a fiery debate online recently after she shared a photo of herself nursing her son and her best friend's child on Facebook.
New Sign of Sleep Deprivation: Compulsive Facebook Checking
Article
Browsing your feed a few dozen times a day? You may not be getting enough rest, a new study suggests.
How to Cook Your Food for the Biggest Health Benefits
Gallery
Is a grilled burger bad for you? Are veggies best steamed? Our health pros explain which food-prep techniques are safest to use day-to-day.
The Worst Diet Advice Ever Given By Celebs
Article
They said what!?
Kate Hudson Hits the Reformer, Sofia Vergara Nails a Plank, and More Star Fitness Snaps You Missed Last Week
Article
Here's all the motivation you need to crush your next workout.
Here's How Hard Ronda Rousey Got Hit—And What It Means for Her Health
Article
The sheer nastiness of Ronda Rousey's hit got us wondering: what really happens to your body during something like that? So we asked a few experts.
Does Dry Brushing Really Reduce Cellulite and Help You Look Younger?
Video
A skin expert weighs in on this celeb-backed trend.
This Push-Up Challenge Will Make You So Much Stronger
Video
Finally master the mechanics of this notoriously challenging full-body burner. Then take things up a notch.
26 Simple Ways to Shape Up This Summer
Gallery
Easy, breezy food and fitness moves to feel your best and keep the pounds off all season long (rosé is involved).
Exactly How 5 Real Women Lost the Last 10 Pounds
Video
Sometimes a tiny tweak is all you need to finish off a weight-loss goal.
7 Tips to Shovel Snow Safely and Efficiently (and Even Turn It Into a Workout)
Video
The risk of injury while shoveling snow is high. Here's the right way to dig out after a snowstorm—and even build muscle in the process.
5 Signs You're Getting Fitter—Even If the Scale Hasn't Budged
Video
It's possible to shape up without actually dropping weight.
This Diet Is All Over Reddit—But Here's What It Gets Wrong
Video
People are raving about the CICO diet.
The Best and Worst Things Celebs Do to Pamper Their Vaginas
Gallery
From Gwyneth's vaginal steam to Khloé K's down-there moisturizing, these are the (sometimes outrageous) lengths famous women have gone to in order to primp their lady parts.
Why Planks and Push-Ups Are Killing Your Wrists (and What to Do About It)
Video
A physical therapist explains how to deal with workout-induced wrist pain, and avoid it in the first place.
Why Your Butt Is Staying Flat No Matter How Much You Work Out
Video
Experts share the most common mistakes people make that keep them from their best backsides ever.
How a Spa Getaway Changed the Way I Deal With Stress
Article
A weekend at Canyon Ranch taught me to hit pause and reboot.
Acne Face Mapping Can Reveal the True Cause of Your Breakouts
Video
You can learn a lot about your overall health based on where pimples pop up on your face.
7 Ways to Stop Being So Clumsy
Article
Feel like you're accident-prone? An expert in biomechanics shares his best tips to reduce stumbles and spills.
Try This 21-Day Better Breakfast Challenge
Article
End the skimpy-meal madness—this three-week breakfast makeover adds nutritional oomph to power up your busiest days.
7 Things People With Adult ADHD Want You to Know
Article
This is what it's really like to have adult ADHD according to men and women who are living with it.
How to Perfect Your Posture in 3 Weeks
Article
Straighten up for life with this three-week plan.
