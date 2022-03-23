Isaac O. Opole, MD, PhD

Isaac O. Opole, MD, PhD, FACP, is an internal medicine physician specializing in general and geriatric and hospital medicine at the Kansas University Medical Center. He has been practicing medicine and educating and mentoring medical students and residents for over 20 years. Dr. Opole serves as the Ruth Bohan Teaching Professor of Medicine and associate vice chancellor of Student Affairs. At the national level, Dr. Opole is a regent of the American College of Physicians, a director of the Government Employees' Health Association, and a civil surgeon of the US. A fellow of the American College of Physicians since 2009, he served as the governor of the Kansas chapter from 2015-2020. Dr. Opole received his medical degree from the University of Nairobi in Kenya and later earned his doctorate in biological sciences from the University of California in Irvine. He completed his residency at the Kansas University Medical Center and is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.