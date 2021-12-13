Hallie Levine

These Kidney Disease Treatments Can Help Slow the Decline of Kidney Function, According to Nephrologists
The sooner the condition is managed, the better off you may be.
Although you may not realize your kidneys aren't functioning properly, doctors point to several symptoms that can appear in the early and later stages of kidney disease.
Everything to know about living with this condition, and tips for minimizing your risk.
If it runs in your family, it's important to get tested, experts say.
Here's what to do at each stage to protect these blood-filtering organs.
How what you're eating and drinking can make a big difference.