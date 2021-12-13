Hallie Levine

Hallie Levine is an award-winning health and medical journalist who frequently contributes to AARP, Consumer Reports, the New York Times, and Health.com. She lives in Fairfield, CT, with her three children and her cuddly Labrador retriever, Wiggins.
These Kidney Disease Treatments Can Help Slow the Decline of Kidney Function, According to Nephrologists
Video
The sooner the condition is managed, the better off you may be.
Advertisement
What Are the Signs of Kidney Disease? 7 Possible Indicators, According to Doctors
Video
Although you may not realize your kidneys aren't functioning properly, doctors point to several symptoms that can appear in the early and later stages of kidney disease.
What Is Chronic Kidney Disease? Doctors Explain the Causes and How It's Treated
Video
Everything to know about living with this condition, and tips for minimizing your risk.
What Is Polycystic Kidney Disease? Causes, Types, Symptoms, and Treatments
Video
If it runs in your family, it's important to get tested, experts say.
5 Stages of Kidney Disease: What Nephrologists Want You to Know
Video
Here's what to do at each stage to protect these blood-filtering organs.
Kidney Disease Diet: 8 Foods That May Be Beneficial, According to Experts
Video
How what you're eating and drinking can make a big difference.
What Is Diabetic Kidney Disease? Doctors Explain How It Develops and 4 Things You Can Do About It
Video
Your kidneys will thank you for keeping your diabetes in check.
5 Common Causes of Kidney Disease, According to Nephrologists
Video
Here's what to do to protect these blood-filtering organs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 Things You Didn't Know About Your Bones
Article
Keep your skeleton strong for years to come with this eat-right, exercise-smarter guide.
6 Weird Ways Pregnancy Changes Your Breasts
Article
First they get big. Then the strange stuff happens.
5 Things You Really Shouldn't Be Doing to Your Breasts
Article
Just when we thought we'd heard it all, Kim Kardashian knocked us flat with the announcement that she duct tapes her breasts. Here's the scoop on this and four other indignities you should spare your girls.
What Women in the Military Need to Know About Breast Cancer
Article
Women in the military have a tremendous amount on their plate: Besides risking their lives in combat, they have to contend with post-traumatic stress disorder, and even sexual assault and harassment by fellow soldiers or officers. But research shows they may have something even more disturbing to cope with: an increased risk of breast cancer.
Sick Day Plan: Dealing with Colds and Flu When You Have Diabetes
Video
Winter colds and the flu can wreak havoc on your body and your blood sugar. Be prepared with these simple steps.
What's Really Causing Your Pelvic Pain
Gallery
No more suffering in silence! Get to the bottom of what's really causing your pelvic pain.
14 Weird Things That Happen When You're Ovulating
Gallery
How your body, brain, and behavior change during your most fertile part of the month.
Advertisement
Coughing at Night? Doctors Explain 7 Possible Causes—and How to Treat Them
Video
While it's impossible to pinpoint a cough just by how it sounds, there are some key differences to give you clues as to what's going on.
4 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Worry (Too Much) About Ebola in the U.S.
Video
Thanks to increased vigilance and preparation, the reality is there's no need to panic.
When You Eat Really Does Make a Difference—Here's Why
Video
Whether you're trying to lose weight or boost overall health, when you eat matters.
3 Ways to Make Sure Your Water's Safe
Article
Water aids in digestion, helps flush out toxins, hydrates our skin, and it may help with weight loss. But do you really know what's in the liquid you're drinking from the tap or bottle? Here's how to make sure your H20 is safe.
5 Ways for Caregivers to Feel Cared For
Article
Almost a third of adults act as a caregiver for an ill or disabled relative, and many spend a lot of time and money doing so. But you don't have to go it alone. Try these resources for emotional and logistical support.
What Every Woman Should Know About Her Thyroid Gland
Video
Your thyroid gland plays a role in nearly every bodily process. Learn how it works—plus the signs that something may be amiss.
Here's What you Need to Know About the 3 Types of Skin Cancer
Video
Arm yourself with the facts so you know what to be on the lookout for. Read up on the three main forms of skin cancer.
Advertisement
5 Myths and Facts About Your Sagging Face
Article
Let's face it: Sagging's only cute if you're a Shar Pei.
Why I'm Envious of My Daughter With Down Syndrome
Video
Since she was born, 10-year-old Jo Jo has defied expectations made by her doctors—and also by her mom, who sees in her daughter the bold, resilient girl she always wanted to be.
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Their Period
Gallery
Period heavy? Get killer PMS? Master menstrual issues with this guide.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com