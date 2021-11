Grace Wade is an associate editor for Health.com. While her work covers a wide range of science and health topics, she has a particular interest in nutrition, mental healthcare, the wellness industry, and the relationship between the environmental and public health. Prior to Health, Grace was an associate editor at Insider where she spent the majority of her time trying to hack Google's algorithm. She is also a fact-checker and contributor for Popular Science. When she's not working, Grace can typically be found exploring Brooklyn or hiking mountains with her film camera. Grace holds a dual degree in journalism and science in human cultures from Northwestern University with a concentration in environment, science, and society.