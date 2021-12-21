Esther Crain
Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering
Video
Constantly feeling cold is not only uncomfortable, but could be a sign of an underlying health problem like hypothyroidism, a vitamin deficiency, or simply not getting enough sleep.
Advertisement
What Causes Bloating? 16 Reasons You May Feel Bloated, and What to Do About It
Gallery
Because the discomfort is real.
21 Important Facts About Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Gallery
Find out the risks and symptoms of a deficiency, and how to avoid it.
9 Ways to Quit Sugar for Good
Gallery
Easy tips to help you cut sugar out of your diet forever.
15 Ways Exercise Makes You Look and Feel Younger
Gallery
Start sweating off the years
11 Reasons You're Always Hungry
Gallery
Your stress levels, drinking habits, and other lifestyle factors may be to blame for your hunger pangs.
5 Things to Time Around Your Period
Article
Just as your body clock determines how you feel and perform on a 24-hour schedule, hormonal ebbs and flows through your menstrual cycle can make some weeks optimal for certain activities.
Advertisement
10 Ways to Deal With Painful Sex
Gallery
The good news: all of these symptoms can be treated
10 Signs You Should See a Doctor for Depression
Gallery
Experts explain how you're not just down in the dumps
5 Things to Time Around Your Period
Article
Just as your body clock determines how you feel and perform on a 24-hour schedule, hormonal ebbs and flows through your menstrual cycle can make some weeks optimal for certain activities.
10 Ways to Deal With Painful Sex
Gallery
The good news: all of these symptoms can be treated
10 Signs You Should See a Doctor for Depression
Gallery
Experts explain how you're not just down in the dumps
4 Health Rules You Really Can Break
Article
The new-and-improved guidelines might just surprise you.
7 Vacation Health Hassles, Solved
Gallery
Our handy guide will help you bounce back fast
Advertisement
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com