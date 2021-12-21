Erica Kain
Still Pregnant: My Miscarriage Was Misdiagnosed
Video
I'd been diagnosed with a miscarriage—yet here I was, two weeks later, finding out that I was still pregnant.
Advertisement
Extended Breast-Feeding: Will It Make My Baby Invincible?
Article
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm going to keep nursing my baby after her first birthday.
Why My Sweat Sessions Ended When I Got Pregnant
Article
Confession: I stopped my entire exercise routine the moment a second line appeared on my pregnancy test.
The Beginning of the End: Is There an Upside to Perimenopause?
Article
Though perimenopause may seem like a less-than-comfortable transition, I learned that there may be some nice upsides to this time of life.
Pregnancy, Heartburn, and the Hairy Baby
Article
Heartburn means something more than a burning esophagus. It may also mean that my fetus is growing hair.
The Surprising Effect of Pregnancy and Nursing on Eyesight
Article
Apparently, pregnancy and nursing may alter eyesight, sometimes considerably, but the change is almost always temporary.
The Sneaky Reason Behind Breast-Feeding Cravings (Plus How to Satisfy Them)
Article
I was under the impression that nursing was something like liposuction. But recently I learned that nursing is no reason to go crazy at the buffet—quite the opposite, in fact.
Advertisement
We Survived a California Drive-Thru Flu Clinic and Got the H1N1 Vaccine
Article
Spending a Saturday in a windswept concert pavilion parking lot wasn't my first choice, but it was the only chance I had to get the H1N1 vaccine for my family.
My Two-Day Quest to Get My Family the H1N1 Vaccine
Article
So I should have no problem getting the vaccine, right? Not so fast. As it turns out, California is short on the vaccine doses. Here's how my hunt for the vaccine went down.
The Sneaky Reason Behind Breast-Feeding Cravings (Plus How to Satisfy Them)
Article
I was under the impression that nursing was something like liposuction. But recently I learned that nursing is no reason to go crazy at the buffet—quite the opposite, in fact.
We Survived a California Drive-Thru Flu Clinic and Got the H1N1 Vaccine
Article
Spending a Saturday in a windswept concert pavilion parking lot wasn't my first choice, but it was the only chance I had to get the H1N1 vaccine for my family.
My Two-Day Quest to Get My Family the H1N1 Vaccine
Article
So I should have no problem getting the vaccine, right? Not so fast. As it turns out, California is short on the vaccine doses. Here's how my hunt for the vaccine went down.
Late to the Game: Older Mothers Outnumber Teen Moms in the U.S.
Article
New research released this month reveals that more women over 35 gave birth than teenagers in 2008. What accounts for this uptick in moms over 35?
The Mommy Makeover: Is a Tummy Tuck the Answer?
Article
Sure, there are moral quandaries, pain, and a financial hurdle between me and tummy tuck, but do I have to spend the rest of my life with a muffin top?
Advertisement
The Two Words Infertile Couples Don't Want to Hear
Video
Breast-Feeding During Pregnancy: A Painful, Controversial Choice
Article
A week later, when I miscarried what turned out to have been a chemical pregnancy, I had two things to mourn: the baby I'd expected, and the nursing relationship I'd ended with my daughter.
Are You Really Pregnant? The Truth About Early Pregnancy Tests
Article
If I'm trying to conceive, why not pay extra for a super-sensitive test, and end the suspense? I learned there may be a good reason to wait.
Pregnant and Laid Off
Article
Moms-to-be have found themselves, or their husbands, laid off with no imminent job prospects.
VBACs Are Great... for Other People
Article
There are a lot of reasons that we ought to try for a vaginal birth after cesarean. Maybe if I was braver, or more determined, this would be an easy choice.
Making Friends Online With Women Who Are Trying to Get Pregnant
Article
While it's not cool to natter about your cycle to passersby in real life (IRL), you can find loads of women online who are also up at 3 a.m. wondering if they're pregnant.
Getting Pregnant at 37: I Miss My Perky Eggs
Article
At the very least, I should have frozen a few of those suckers. If anyone ever got the technology right, those eggs would've had a chance to be my kids.
Advertisement
"Family Balancing": Should We Tinker With Nature?
Article
"Whoa, three girls? Now you have to try for a boy." Do I?
Private Versus Public Cord Blood Banking
Article
Should we pay to privately bank our third child's cord blood, or publicly bank it?
What Not to Say to a Woman Who Has Miscarried, and How You Can Help
Article
Mentioning my miscarriage is not going to unhappily "remind" me of my grief—I'm already thinking about it. But acknowledging my loss helps me heal.
My "Fun" C-Section, Part 2: Seven Minutes Later, There She Was
Article
Though my recovery would take more time, they had birthed my child in just seven minutes.
My Fetus Is Growing, but So Is My Worry
Article
Why I enter every day of pregnancy with fresh pessimism and dark predictions.
Personalizing My Elective C-Section
Article
I'm happy to report that there are ways we can maintain some level of control over our child's birth.
Painless Breast-Feeding: A Motherhood Myth
Article
The biggest lie that I heard prior to the birth of my first daughter was, "Breastfeeding shouldn't hurt." Here's how I worked through it.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com