Erica Kain

I'd been diagnosed with a miscarriage—yet here I was, two weeks later, finding out that I was still pregnant.
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm going to keep nursing my baby after her first birthday.
Confession: I stopped my entire exercise routine the moment a second line appeared on my pregnancy test.
Though perimenopause may seem like a less-than-comfortable transition, I learned that there may be some nice upsides to this time of life.
Heartburn means something more than a burning esophagus. It may also mean that my fetus is growing hair.
Apparently, pregnancy and nursing may alter eyesight, sometimes considerably, but the change is almost always temporary.
I was under the impression that nursing was something like liposuction. But recently I learned that nursing is no reason to go crazy at the buffet—quite the opposite, in fact.
Spending a Saturday in a windswept concert pavilion parking lot wasn't my first choice, but it was the only chance I had to get the H1N1 vaccine for my family.
So I should have no problem getting the vaccine, right? Not so fast. As it turns out, California is short on the vaccine doses. Here's how my hunt for the vaccine went down.
New research released this month reveals that more women over 35 gave birth than teenagers in 2008. What accounts for this uptick in moms over 35?
Sure, there are moral quandaries, pain, and a financial hurdle between me and tummy tuck, but do I have to spend the rest of my life with a muffin top?
A week later, when I miscarried what turned out to have been a chemical pregnancy, I had two things to mourn: the baby I'd expected, and the nursing relationship I'd ended with my daughter.
If I'm trying to conceive, why not pay extra for a super-sensitive test, and end the suspense? I learned there may be a good reason to wait.
Moms-to-be have found themselves, or their husbands, laid off with no imminent job prospects.
There are a lot of reasons that we ought to try for a vaginal birth after cesarean. Maybe if I was braver, or more determined, this would be an easy choice.
While it's not cool to natter about your cycle to passersby in real life (IRL), you can find loads of women online who are also up at 3 a.m. wondering if they're pregnant.
At the very least, I should have frozen a few of those suckers. If anyone ever got the technology right, those eggs would've had a chance to be my kids.
"Whoa, three girls? Now you have to try for a boy." Do I?
Should we pay to privately bank our third child's cord blood, or publicly bank it?
Mentioning my miscarriage is not going to unhappily "remind" me of my grief—I'm already thinking about it. But acknowledging my loss helps me heal.
Though my recovery would take more time, they had birthed my child in just seven minutes.
Why I enter every day of pregnancy with fresh pessimism and dark predictions.
I'm happy to report that there are ways we can maintain some level of control over our child's birth.
The biggest lie that I heard prior to the birth of my first daughter was, "Breastfeeding shouldn't hurt." Here's how I worked through it.
