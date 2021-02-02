Emily Withnall

Emily is from the high mountain desert of northern New Mexico. Her work has or will appear in The Progressive Magazine, Gay Magazine, Tin House Magazine, The Kenyon Review, The Rumpus, Orion, Indiana Review, River Teeth Journal, Fourth River, Lunch Ticket, Ms. Magazine, and High Country News, among others. Her work has been anthologized in “Greetings from Janeland” (Cleis Press) and “We Leave the Flowers Where They Are” (Sweetgrass Books). Emily won first place in creative nonfiction for the AWP Kurt Brown Award and was named a finalist for the Sustainable Arts Foundation Awards. She was also a finalist for the Penelope Niven Award for Creative Nonfiction, received a Fellowship for the Summer Fishtrap Writers Workshop, was selected for the 2018 Tin House Summer Writing Workshop, and was awarded a writing grant from the Barbara Deming Foundation. Emily currently serves as a writing fellow for the Center for Community Change. She is at work on a book that examines the parallels between domestic violence and hydraulic fracturing.

All Emily Withnall

If You’re Looking for an AirPods Dupe, Amazon Shoppers Say These $30 Earbuds Are ‘Impressive’

Shoppers Say These Wireless Earbuds From Amazon Are an AirPods Dupe—and They’re Just $30

Double-Masking Is the Latest Protective Measure Against COVID—and These Disposable Masks Make It Easy

Double-Masking Is the Latest Protective Measure Against COVID—and These Disposable Masks Make It Easy

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery—Here’s What That Procedure Might Look Like

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery—Here’s What That Procedure Might Look Like

Relationship PTSD Is Real—Here's How Experts Explain It

Relationship PTSD Is Real—Here's How Experts Explain It

The 16 Most Comfortable and Supportive Bras You Can Buy on Amazon

The 16 Most Comfortable Bras on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Saddle Sores and Chafing Are a Pain for Anyone Who Cycles—Here’s How to Treat and Prevent These Skin Issues

Saddle Sores and Chafing Are a Pain for Anyone Who Cycles—Here’s How to Treat and Prevent These Skin Issues

Lively Hearing Aids Review

Lively Hearing Aids Review 2021

This Mom's Breastfeeding Experience Led Her to Create a Breast Milk Delivery Service for Traveling Parents

This Mom's Breastfeeding Experience Led Her to Create a Breast Milk Delivery Service for Traveling Parents

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her New Workout Routine—And Her Progress On It

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her New Workout Routine—And Her Progress On It

This Man Underwent the First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant Surgery—Here's What to Know

This Man Underwent the First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant Surgery—Here's What to Know

The Eucerin Q10 Face Cream Is Even Better Than High-End Creams 80x the Price

The Eucerin Q10 Face Cream Is Even Better Than High-End Creams 80x the Price

ICU Nurse Reveals What It's Like to Tell COVID-19 Patients They're About to Be Intubated in Emotional Video

ICU Nurse Reveals What It's Like to Tell COVID-19 Patients They're About to Be Intubated in Emotional Video

Missouri Teen Who Beat Rare Cancer 3 Times Dies of COVID-19

Missouri Teen Who Beat Rare Cancer 3 Times Dies of COVID-19

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Nude Photo as a Reminder That 'Our Bodies Do a Lot for Us'

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Nude Photo as a Reminder That 'Our Bodies Do a Lot for Us'

What Is Sexual Grooming? Here's What Experts Say About This Manipulative Behavior

What Is Sexual Grooming? Here's What Experts Say About This Manipulative Behavior

20 Food Subscription Boxes for Every Lifestyle

20 Food Subscription Boxes for Every Lifestyle

Nike’s New Hands-Free Sneaker Is Being Called a Win for Disability Design

Nike’s New Hands-Free Sneaker Is Being Called a Win for Disability Design

15 of the Most Comfortable Walking Shoes Nurses Swear By

15 of the Most Comfortable Walking Shoes Nurses Swear By

This Dame Products Vibrator Is Helping Couples Close the Pleasure Gap in the Bedroom

This Dame Products Vibrator Is Helping Couples Close the Pleasure Gap in the Bedroom

The 10 Best Mattresses for Adjustable Beds in 2021, According to Sleep Experts

The 10 Best Mattresses for Adjustable Beds in 2021, According to Sleep Experts

Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease—Here’s How Music Has Helped Him Since His Diagnosis

Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease—Here’s How Music Has Helped Him Since His Diagnosis

I Use My Food Stamps at the Health Food Store & the Shaming Needs to Stop

I Use My Food Stamps at the Health Food Store & the Shaming Needs to Stop

AOC Just Revealed She’s a Sexual Assault Survivor—Here’s How the Capitol Riots Triggered Her Trauma

AOC Reveals She’s a Sexual Assault Survivor—And Explains How the Capitol Insurrection Triggered Her Trauma

Evan Rachel Wood Named Marilyn Manson as the Abuser Who Gaslit Her for Years—Here's What That Means

Evan Rachel Wood Named Marilyn Manson as the Abuser Who Gaslit Her for Years—Here's What That Means

Shawn Johnson Has COVID-19 and Is Pregnant—Here's Why She's Nervous

Shawn Johnson Has COVID-19 and Is Pregnant—Here's Why She's Nervous

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com