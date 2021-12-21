Emily Shiffer

After Weeks of Symptoms Like Constant Fatigue and Thirst, This Woman Learned She Had Type 2 Diabetes
Once she had the condition under control, Sydney Williams, 34, founded a nonprofit to help others heal through hiking.
It Took 2 Years of Unexplained Symptoms Before Doctors Finally Diagnosed Me With Type 1 Diabetes
Katelyn Prominski's doctor dismissed her weight loss, extreme thirst, and brain fog, leaving this top ballet dancer unsure of where to turn. At a friend's urging, she went for a blood panel, which started her on the road toward treatment and healing.
My Doctor Misdiagnosed Me With Seasonal Allergies—but I Actually Had Lung Cancer That Spread to My Brain
At first, Gina Hollenbeck was told that her chronic cough was due to seasonal allergies, then a second doctor chalked it up to gastric reflux. It was a chest X-ray she insisted on paying for out of pocket that led to her terminal cancer diagnosis.
In some cases, obesity might be the reason why.
This scale can help you tell what's normal—and what's definitely not.
We're talking weeks here.
Of course it's a female's fault.
It's probably something you ate—but it could be one of these other potential causes of stinky poop.
Figuring out what's causing your painful poops can help you find relief.