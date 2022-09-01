Emily P.G. Erickson is a Minnesota-based freelance writer who holds a master's degree in psychology. She has written about mental and behavioral health for multiple digital publications. Emily's work, which often covers the practical application of science, benefits from her background as a psychotherapist at a community clinic and researcher who studied PTSD for the Department of Veteran Affairs. When she's not writing, Emily loves baking with her three children and long walks without them.