Emilia Benton
Emilia Benton
Emilia Benton is a journalist primarily covering health and fitness. As a Peruvian-American Latina, she is especially passionate about bringing attention to existing racial disparities in healthcare spaces, as well as highlighting diverse voices in all elements of her sourcing and reporting. Emilia's work has appeared in outlets such as Women's Health, Runner's World, Healthline, SELF, SHAPE and the Houston Chronicle, where she previously worked as a copy editor and staff writer. Emilia is also a 10-time marathoner and in her spare time enjoys reading, baking and traveling. She lives in Houston with her husband and Boston Terrier rescue.