Elizabeth Narins

Which Booster Should You Get? Top view of bunch of sterile syringes with vaccine arranged on pink background. Set of syringes with medication

Which Booster Should You Get? Top view of bunch of sterile syringes with vaccine arranged on pink background. Set of syringes with medication

Now that all adults are eligible for boosters, which one should you get? All of the booster shots work, according to experts, but this additional information might help with your decision-making.