Edmund Khoo, DDS, is a board-certified orthodontist who currently teaches full-time as a clinical associate professor at the New York University College of Dentistry. He publishes research in multiple journals including the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics and the Journal of Dental Research. He also serves on multiple advisory boards including the American Dental Education Association and the American Association of Orthodontists. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics in addition to his role on various committees and professional organizations. Dr. Khoo received his dental degree with Honors from the University of Western Australia. He completed specialty training in orthodontics at the New York University College of Dentistry.