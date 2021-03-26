D’Shonda Brown is a freelance multimedia culture journalist, public speaker and mental health advocate based in Brooklyn, New York with a passion for mental health, popular culture, social justice and uplifting the Black community through her writing. Her bylines can be found in HelloBeautiful, REVOLT, xoNecole, HighSnobiety, HYPEBAE and more with interview subjects including Chloe x Halle, Angela Rye, Dr. Jessica Clemons and Big Sean. D’Shonda is a proud Spelman College graduate with a BA in English and a suicide attempt survivor.